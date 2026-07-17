Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Trump's Election Claims Collapse - Live with Scott MacFarlane & Joyce Vance

A recording from Joyce Vance and Scott MacFarlane's live video
Joyce Vance's avatar
Scott MacFarlane's avatar
Joyce Vance and Scott MacFarlane
Jul 17, 2026

Always an honor to join my friend and one of my favorite journalists to discuss the day’s news. If you missed us this morning, you can catch us here.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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