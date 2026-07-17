Trump's Election Claims Collapse - Live with Scott MacFarlane & Joyce Vance

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.85441140Trump's Election Claims Collapse - Live with Scott MacFarlane & Joyce VanceA recording from Joyce Vance and Scott MacFarlane's live videoJoyce Vance and Scott MacFarlaneJul 17, 202685441140ShareTranscriptAlways an honor to join my friend and one of my favorite journalists to discuss the day’s news. If you missed us this morning, you can catch us here.We’re in this together,JoyceSubscribeShareGet more from Joyce Vance in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCivil Discourse with Joyce Vance PodcastThe intersection of law & politics. Chickens & knitting likely to sneak in.The intersection of law & politics. Chickens & knitting likely to sneak in.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJoyce VanceScott MacFarlaneRecent EpisodesCounterprogramming Trump16 hrs ago • Joyce Vance and Rights & InsightsMimi Rocah, Preet Bharara, and MeJul 15 • Joyce Vance, Preet Bharara, and Mimi RocahLive with Harry Litman Jul 15 • Joyce Vance and Harry LitmanThe Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger ChallengeJul 15 • Joyce Vance and AG Rob BontaLive with Juan Proaño: ICE and the recent shootingsJul 13 • Joyce Vance and Juan ProañoCoffee with the Contrarians with Norm and Joyce VanceJul 13 • Joyce Vance and Norman EisenNext Week, Todd Blanche Has His Confirmation Hearing. Mimi Rocah Has Some Thoughts About That.Jul 10 • Joyce Vance and Mimi Rocah