Next Week, Todd Blanche Has His Confirmation Hearing. Mimi Rocah Has Some Thoughts About That.

Former federal prosecutor and Westchester County, New York, District Attorney, now private citizen Mimi Rocah joins me to discuss her former colleague, Todd Blanche, who will face a confirmation hearing for his nomination to become the next Attorney General of the United States next week. If you missed us live, click and watch the video up above.

It’s a shame we won’t have a Senator Rocah asking Blanche the tough questions he should be forced to confront on the floor of the Senate, but I expect we’ll see many Democrats come loaded for bear, if for no other reason than because Blanche has given them so much material. Mimi and I go through some of the most pressing concerns here, and we’ll stay on top of Blanche’s confirmation hearing as it moves forward next week.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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