Live with Harry Litman

Thanks to those of you who were able to join us earlier today. If you missed it and want a recap of the morning’s questions to Todd Blanche, you can watch my former U.S. Attorney colleague Harry Litman here. And there’s a little reveal early on as Harry and I catch up with each other about a few things I’ve been working on.

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After the hearing ends today, I’ll be back with Mimi Rocah and Preet Bharara at 4:30 pm ET to discuss where Blanche ended up by the end of the day. Preet and Mimi both worked with Blanche. Senator Adam Schiff, who was reportedly under investigation by DOJ at one point, what happened to the Todd Blanche who worked in SDNY. Blanche responded: “I’m the same Todd Blanche I was.” I’m looking forward to Mimi and Preet’s take on that. I hope you’ll be able to join us.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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