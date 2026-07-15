Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Live with Harry Litman

A recording from Joyce Vance and Harry Litman's live video
Joyce Vance's avatar
Harry Litman's avatar
Joyce Vance and Harry Litman
Jul 15, 2026

Thanks to those of you who were able to join us earlier today. If you missed it and want a recap of the morning’s questions to Todd Blanche, you can watch my former U.S. Attorney colleague Harry Litman here. And there’s a little reveal early on as Harry and I catch up with each other about a few things I’ve been working on.

Subscribe to Civil Discourse to get notice of these live chats before they start so you won’t miss anything.

After the hearing ends today, I’ll be back with Mimi Rocah and Preet Bharara at 4:30 pm ET to discuss where Blanche ended up by the end of the day. Preet and Mimi both worked with Blanche. Senator Adam Schiff, who was reportedly under investigation by DOJ at one point, what happened to the Todd Blanche who worked in SDNY. Blanche responded: “I’m the same Todd Blanche I was.” I’m looking forward to Mimi and Preet’s take on that. I hope you’ll be able to join us.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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