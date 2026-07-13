Coffee with the Contrarians with Norm and Joyce Vance

I joined Norm Eisen this morning for early morning news coverage and Coffee with the Contrarians. If you missed us live, watch above for a great preview of key legal developments, including the state AG’s efforts to protect the free press with a new lawsuit and DOJ subpoenas sent to NYT reporters—it looks like it may be First Amendment week around here, even as we prepare for Todd Blanche’s confirmation hearing beginning on Wednesday.

Norm and I have strong thoughts about Blanche, the worst nominee to be AG in modern times. I wrote about him last night as well. If you have a Republican Senator on the Senate Judiciary Committee, this is the time to let them know how you feel about Blanche. They need to hear strong opposition to the man who promised he would keep politics out of DOJ during his confirmation hearing to be the Deputy Attorney General, and has proceeded to violate that promise every day since his confirmation.

Norm and I also share our takes on South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham’s death over the weekend.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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