Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Counterprogramming Trump

A recording from Joyce Vance's live video
Joyce Vance's avatar
Rights & Insights's avatar
Joyce Vance and Rights & Insights
Jul 17, 2026

When should you watch this video of Rights & Insights Lauren Groh-Wargo dropping knowledge? Hopefully, you caught us live before Trump spoke tonight. Or watch it instead of Trump’s speech. Watch it afterward.

Lauren understands the flaws in the narrative Trump has been building toward: the narrative that past voter fraud justifies future election interference. Listening to our conversation will prepare you for the inevitable discussions in the wake of Trump’s speech tonight. Refuse to be gaslit.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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