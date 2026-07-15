Mimi Rocah, Preet Bharara, and Me

Today, everyone has a take on the Blanche confirmation hearing. But ours was the best take. Not just because Preet and Mimi worked with Todd Blanche. Not just because they’re unstintingly honest when it comes to evaluating what’s happening here. But because they do it without the hopelessness that it would be easy to succumb to at the thought of Todd Blanche, Donald Trump’s criminal defense lawyer, as the attorney general of the United States.

If you need a reminder of what DOJ is like and its best, and what it needs to become again after we come out on the other side of the Trump era, it’s Preet and Mimi. Two of the finest prosecutors I know, not only discussing today’s events but also, reminding us of what the world is supposed to look like and of the possibility of justice in a democracy.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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