Live with Juan Proaño: ICE and the recent shootings

LULAC’s CEO, Juan Proaño, joins us to share his experiences with the family of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was shot and killed by ICE in Houston last week. The details are horrific, down to the inhumane way ICE handled Mr. Araujo’s hospital transfer, stripping him of identification so that it took the family hours to first find and then more time to obtain access to his body. ICE tried to cover up its culpability by claiming Mr. Araugo, a small business owner who was just weeks away from getting legal residency, had attacked them. Then, they tried to disappear him. Juan used the words of a colleague who characterized what happened as the sort of tactics used by the Gestapo or by Stalin.

If you missed us live, I hope you’ll listen in to our conversation about Houston and about the preliminary information available about the shooting death of a man in his twenties today in Biddeford, Maine. Although he is from Colombia, Juan’s information is that he was authorized to work in this country and had a Social Security number.

We are not safe on our own streets. The only way to fix it is to stand for each other. LULAC is the nation’s largest and oldest Latino civil rights organization, and it’s been doing yeoman’s work along with other Hispanic civil rights groups. But they shouldn’t have to fight alone. It’s important for all of us to be there with them. People in Maine have been out protesting ICE all day.

Protesters in Biddeford, Maine, where a man was shot and killed today

By the end of the week, LULAC will be coordinating more activities and there will be a chance for all of us to make sure our voices are heard.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

Share