Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Joyce Vance and Norm on coffee with the contrarians

A recording from Joyce Vance and Norman Eisen's live video
Joyce Vance's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Joyce Vance and Norman Eisen
Jul 08, 2026

If you missed us live, take a listen now! Lots of good legal news today. We share it, discuss what it means for each of us, and offer some practical advice for what you can do today to support democracy.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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