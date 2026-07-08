Joyce Vance and Norm on coffee with the contrarians

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.72451101Joyce Vance and Norm on coffee with the contrariansA recording from Joyce Vance and Norman Eisen's live videoJoyce Vance and Norman EisenJul 08, 202672451101ShareTranscriptIf you missed us live, take a listen now! Lots of good legal news today. We share it, discuss what it means for each of us, and offer some practical advice for what you can do today to support democracy.We’re in this together,JoyceSubscribeShareGet more from Joyce Vance in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCivil Discourse with Joyce Vance PodcastThe intersection of law & politics. Chickens & knitting likely to sneak in.The intersection of law & politics. Chickens & knitting likely to sneak in.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJoyce VanceNorman EisenRecent EpisodesMimi Rocah, Preet Bharara, and Me21 hrs ago • Joyce Vance, Preet Bharara, and Mimi RocahLive with Harry Litman Jul 15 • Joyce Vance and Harry LitmanThe Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger ChallengeJul 15 • Joyce Vance and AG Rob BontaLive with Juan Proaño: ICE and the recent shootingsJul 13 • Joyce Vance and Juan ProañoCoffee with the Contrarians with Norm and Joyce VanceJul 13 • Joyce Vance and Norman EisenNext Week, Todd Blanche Has His Confirmation Hearing. Mimi Rocah Has Some Thoughts About That.Jul 10 • Joyce Vance and Mimi RocahLive with Elaine LuriaJun 30 • Joyce Vance and Elaine Luria