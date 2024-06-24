The Week Ahead
June 23, 2024
Monday is the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s regrettable decision in Dobbs to sack 50-years of precedent and take away the right to get an abortion from American women. Last month, while campaigning in Wildwood, New Jersey, the former president took a victory lap, telling the crowd, “I want to thank the six Supreme Court justices, Clarence …
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