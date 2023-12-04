The Week Ahead
December 3, 2023
There’s going to be, as you would expect, a lot going on this week. We are in the find out era, where Trump not only has four criminal cases proceeding simultaneously, but also a smash of civil cases. Last week, the federal appellate court in DC resurrected the lawsuit against Trump over January 6 and the second E. Jean Carroll trial is coming up in Jan…
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