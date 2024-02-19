The Week Ahead
February 18, 2024
Monday is President’s Day. When our kids were little, we always celebrated. As a federal employee, I got the day off at home with them. That usually meant cake and lots of time outside. Because we were nerdy, we would also spend some time talking about the kinds of honest, decent presidents our country had. Men, who, while never perfect, were good role …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.