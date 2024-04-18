SCOTUS: Corruption and Obstruction
In a normal world, we’d all be talking about a pair of big oral arguments at the Supreme Court this week. But obviously, we live in a world that is anything but normal. To discuss this week’s cases at the Supreme Court, we have to take a break from the criminal prosecution of the former president. I’m still struck, every time I say or write that, how im…
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