Wednesday When The News Kept Happening
Today has been one of those blockbuster days where you don't know quite where to look.
For starters, we’re catching up with a decision by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that ends the use of noncompete agreements. A noncompete usually takes the form of a clause in a contract or a separate agreement that prohibits a departing employee from taking any j…
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