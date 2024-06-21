Who Can Have A Gun?
Today, SCOTUS ruled that people under domestic violence restraining orders can be prosecuted if they possess a firearm. The Chief Justice called it a “commonsense” decision. Justice Robert Jackson famously wrote that the Constitution is not a suicide pact. But that has been what the Supreme Court’s Second Amendment jurisprudence amounted to before today…
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