Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Live with Elaine Luria

The former Congresswoman is running again and she has a lot to say about why
Joyce Vance's avatar
Elaine Luria's avatar
Joyce Vance and Elaine Luria
Jun 30, 2026

Elaine Luria is everything that’s missing from our politics right now—a rational voice and a deep belief in public service. In our conversation, I pushed her on whether that was possible in the time of Trump and irrational division, and her answers are interesting, thought-provoking, and ultimately, encouraging. She is running for Congress, seeking to return to the seat she previously held in the House from the Norfolk area in the great Commonwealth of Virginia.

We’re especially lucky to have her with us today because of her background as a Naval commander and the insight that means she can offer into what’s happening in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). Trump loyalist Bill Pulte seems focused on the upcoming elections, not in a good way, and Elaine explains the risks and what we should be on alert for.

If you missed us live, you know what to do! Click on the link up above to watch us now.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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