Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Live with Katie Phang: E. Jean Wins & Other News

A recording of my conversation with Katie Phang from earlier today
Joyce Vance's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
Joyce Vance and Katie Phang
Jun 29, 2026

Katie Phang is a hero in her own right, for her fearless pursuit of the Epstein Files in the face of DOJ’s refusal to comply with the Transparency Act. So it was especially important to talk with her this morning about E. Jean Carroll’s victory, with her defamation verdict against Trump now locked into place because the Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal.

We don’t exactly gloat, but we sort of do.

And near the end, a hummingbird buzzes in front of me. I haven’t found it in the video yet, but if you do, let me know the timestamp in the chat? As one commenter noted, it felt like a good omen. As we know here, courage is contagious and there’s a lot of it going around right now.

If you’ve missed us live, click up above to watch now. I’ll be back one more time today, probably late tonight, with a breakdown of today’s decisions from the Supreme Court. If you aren’t subscribed already, click the button below to make sure you don’t miss anything. There is always more in the works!

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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