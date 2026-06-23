Live with Timothy Snyder and Joyce Vance

Time spent thinking about democracy with Professor Timothy Snyder is always time well spent.

If you missed us live today, set aside some time to watch the video and work through the excellent points Professor Snyder makes in response to questions raised by members of the Civil Discourse community. I asked him some of the most frequently posed ones, such as “how do dictatorships end?” His answers were both informative and provocative. We share a belief that there is no cavalry coming, that it’s up to us to do the things that have to be done.

In his recent piece on Utopias of Violence, Snyder wrote about our “simple duty” to take note of “the risk to the republic.” There is no sugarcoating here, just a realistic assessment that we do have the power to turn the tide of Trumpism, if we’ll accept that responsibility. Time well spent.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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