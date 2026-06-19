Thursday Night with Chickens

Tonight, chickens. They love this time of year, and I love them, so they get good treats. If you follow me on Instagram, you probably saw our biggest girl, Omeleta, jumping up and grabbing blueberries off of our bushes last weekend. I believe she has made her way through just about all of them by now. But we still have plenty of basil, cucumbers, and a little store-bought corn and watermelon for everyone else.

Toot really loves corn, and she can be mean to anyone else who gets close to an ear she’s claimed.

I planted a little grass around the coop as soon as it got warm this spring, and after some initial concerns (“Is it safe to walk on this stuff, Mom?”) they’ve become accustomed to having their picnic tables on it.

Omeleta is definitely today’s chicken “It Girl.” She ate some of everything, came over for a chat and a cuddle, and then, this pose! Is she auditioning to be the new face of Civil Discourse. Should we let her?

Some nights, it’s important to take a little time off and have some fun. This is one of those nights for me. I’m making hot fudge sundaes with friends and turning in early. I hope you’ve got something on your agenda of joy tonight too! If you didn’t have the chance to see it earlier today, watch some video from the opening of the Obama library. It will lift your spirits. I hope being here with me at Civil Discourse does that too. The work of democracy is not always easy, but it’s better because we get to do it with each other.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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