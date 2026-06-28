Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Can Tommy Tuberville really be Alabama's Next Governor?

A recording from Joyce Vance's live video
Joyce Vance's avatar
Barry Ragsdale's avatar
Joyce Vance and Barry Ragsdale
Jun 28, 2026

The lawsuit seeking to disqualify Tommy Tuberville from running for Governor in Alabama isn’t just about Alabama. Barry Ragsdale, the lawyer representing two military veterans who are challenging the former football coach’s candidacy explains what it’s all about to us.

Monday, there’s a hearing on Tuberville’s motion to dismiss the case. He’s asking a state court judge in Montgomery, Alabama, to rule that no court can hear this case, since the Alabama Republican Party has already told Tuberville he’s good. We’ll track the outcome of that hearing and follow this case as it moves through the courts.

Whether you War Eagle, Roll Tide, or have no idea what those phrases mean, this is a fascinating conversation with a real lawyer, who knows his way around the courts and understands legal strategy, as well as Alabama politics. If you missed us live, click up above to watch our conversation now.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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