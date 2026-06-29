Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Live with Norman Eisen and Joyce Vance

A recording from Joyce Vance and Norman Eisen's live video
Joyce Vance's avatar
Norman Eisen's avatar
Joyce Vance and Norman Eisen
Jun 29, 2026

I joined Norm Eisen for Coffee with the Contrarians this morning. And I’ve never been so happy to be wrong! I expected the Supreme Court to rule against a Mississippi law that permitted mail in ballots posted by election day to be counted when received later. But the Court didn’t do that! I’m reading the opinion now and I’ll walk through it with you tonight and share my analysis.

It’s going to be an interesting week at the Supreme Court, and Norm and I set that up here, as well as a discussion of a new case he’s handling. It involves the dirt from the White House East Wing demolition that Trump dumped at the East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C, a public course, which tested positive for toxic chemicals—including lead, chromium, and arsenic.

See you tonight!

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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