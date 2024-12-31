2024: The Year in Review
To mark the final day of 2024, here are some of my favorite columns from the last year. They are favorites in the sense that they remind me of where we’ve been, the ups and the downs, but also favorites because I hope there are ideas that will inspire us in the coming year. I can’t offer the message of hope and accomplishment I would have liked to be sh…
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