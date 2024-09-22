Trump's Happy Vision for Women
This is what was on Trump’s mind at 11:49 p.m. last night.
What did he intend? Were patriarchal family-man types supposed to read it to their wives and daughters while they did chores and prepared meals? It certainly reads that way. You can easily imagine Trump hoping these men would say to the women in their lives: You’re worse off and less healthy tha…
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