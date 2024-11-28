Not Broken
Right now, it might feel like Donald Trump broke the rule of law. But, stop and consider for a moment: this is how Trump wants you to feel. This is how all of the people around him, the ones who envision their surge to take over government in January, want you to feel. They want you to feel defeated. They want you to feel like Project 2025 is inevitable…
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