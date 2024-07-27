We Need To Talk About The Misogyny
It’s already started. Kamala Harris isn’t even a week into the race, and there is misogyny everywhere. There is the deliberate, intentional misogyny Trump and his followers spew like Tennesse Congressman Tim Burchett calling Harris a “DEI hire.” There is the casual misogyny that many people, especially men, but also some women, seem to accept as obvious…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.