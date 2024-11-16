The Democracy Index
It still feels too soon to go back to our Friday night “Five Questions With” interviews. I have a great guest in the works for next week, who I know you’ll be ready to hear from. But I’m not quite there yet, and besides, there’s something important I want to write to you about tonight.
I’ve been thinking about things I want to do better this time. Not in…
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