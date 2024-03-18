The Week Ahead
March 17, 2024
This weekend, at a campaign stop in Dayton, Ohio, Trump was talking about car manufacturing factories when he suddenly took a dark turn, threatening, “now if I don’t get elected … it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”
At the start of the rally, there was a call for the crowd to rise for the “unfairly treated January 6 hostages.” The crowd did.
T…
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