The Week Ahead
Last Friday, Donald Trump filed a notice of appeal from the $83.3 million judgment against him in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case. He also posted a bond in the required amount of $91.63 million dollars, which reflects the judgment plus interest. The bond was furnished by Federal Insurance Company, a subsidiary of the Chubb Group. This is good news f…
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