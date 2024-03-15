Snarkier Takes Tonight
This morning at about 10:00 a.m. Central Time, I wrote this:
If you’re feeling like you can’t keep up, you’re not alone. There is an overwhelming amount of news about the Trump criminal prosecutions right now. Tonight, I’m addressing the Mar-a-Lago case and the Manhattan DA’s case, but tomorrow we expect Judge McAfee’s ruling on defense efforts to d…
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