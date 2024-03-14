Wednesday
This week has been a decade of legal news so far, and it’s only Wednesday. It’s not likely to slow down as the week comes to an end, either. So tonight, we take up two developments from today.
Some counts, but not RICO, dismissed in the Fulton County case
Late last year Judge McAfee heard oral argument on a series of motions to dismiss. Today, he dismisse…
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