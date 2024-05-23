Another Flag for Alito
Don't Despair, Vote
My God.
Tonight, more reporting from Jodi Kantor, joined by Aric Toler and Judy Tate at The New York Times, on Justice Alito’s flag-flying practices. It turns out that in the summer of 2023, the Alitos flew an "Appeal to Heaven" flag at their summer beach house in New Jersey. The Times reports that “Three photographs … along with accounts from a half-do…
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