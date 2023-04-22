Not Quite Midnight at the Supreme Court
I was happily knitting away on my flight home from New York this evening, certain that the Supreme Court would go down to the wire on the Mifepristone case. The deadline Justice Alito had imposed for the Court to reach a decision was 11:59 p.m. Friday night.
I figured that I’d set my alarm for midnight to see how the Court would rule on the government’s…
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