The Face of Courage
You only need to read one thing today, and this is it. This is Hagan Scotten’s resignation letter from his position as an assistant United States attorney (AUSA) in the Southern District of New York. The jobs are highly sought after. The roughly 220 prosecutors in the office are split between its criminal and civil divisions.
Hagan Scotten was in the cri…
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