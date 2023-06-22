Thanks for All the Fish
Late Tuesday, ProPublica, the same nonprofit news organization that broke the story about Justice Clarence Thomas accepting stuff he shouldn’t have from a billionaire he became friends with only after he became a Supreme Court justice, put the spotlight on Justice Samuel Alito. If you were shocked by the Thomas story, you’ll be outraged by the report on…
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