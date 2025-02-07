Welcome to the Fight
I know we’re all feeling a little bit of this, so let’s just get it out there. What were they expecting? Trump did more than just signal his plans for 2.0, he was explicit. And where he wasn’t, Project 2025 was. Like with this:
The authors of Project 2025 wrote, months before the election: “The fourth pillar of Project 2025 is our 180-day Transition Play…
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