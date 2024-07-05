Trump's Project 2025
We know that Donald Trump was fixated on polls Friday morning. We know that because he posted about them at least 15 times on Truth social.
The horse race polls may not have been the only polling data Trump looked at, because after devoting his 11 a.m. hour to them, he posted on Truth Social that he isn’t connected to Project 2025. It was almost as thoug…
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