Frogs Boiled: What Trump is Planning for a Second Term
Last night Democrats saw what happens when they run on the issues. When they run on who they are, instead of running away from it, they win.
Now Democrats need to take on an issue many would rather avoid: Donald Trump and the future of democracy if he’s re-elected. It may seem safer to stick to traditional kitchen table issues—don’t poke the bear—but it’…
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