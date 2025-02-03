The Week Ahead
February 2, 2025
What can we do? That’s the question on everyone’s lips as we start the week. It’s one of the most important questions right now, and it’s hard to find concrete answers, but for tonight’s “Week Ahead,” we’ll try to get a start on it.
Although much of the news is difficult, there is some reason for optimism coming out of the FBI, where senior agents in som…
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