Voter Fraud: When the facts don't add up to what's claimed
Donald Trump started his morning with this rant on Truth Social:
It followed a claim he’d made last night that thousands of fraudulent registrations and ballots had been received in York and Lancaster counties. That’s not the case. There is no evidence of fraudulent ballots, although both counties are investigating some potentially bad registrations. Tha…
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