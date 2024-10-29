What It Means to Be Able to Vote
Kamala Harris speaks (or spoke, depending on when you’re able to read this) tonight at 7 p.m. ET from the same location in Washington D.C. on the Ellipse that Donald Trump used to summon his crowd to the riot at the Capitol. “Fight like hell,” he told them. Needless to say, that will not be the Vice President’s message. We are told in advance that she w…
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