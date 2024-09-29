Trump Should Learn How to Take a Loss From the Georgia Bulldogs
Instead, he wants to take away some people's rights to vote.
Donald Trump is at the Alabama-Georgia game tonight. I’m not celebrating that appearance, but I am here to remind everyone of the 10-year anniversary of this Trump Tweet from September 28, 2014. Everything we needed to know about him was apparent two years before the 2016 election, and yet, here we are.
Trump was never presidential material. Increasingly…
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