The Week Ahead
October 13, 2024
We start this week with a cloud hanging over the country. The same cloud. Donald Trump. Election day is less than a month away. Voting has already started in some places. And Donald Trump? His message continues to be one of hate and division.
Politico has put out a piece confirming what we already know. The headline is: We watched 20 Trump rallies. His r…
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