The Week Ahead
February 9, 2025
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine who delivered the weekly Democratic address, made several key points about what lies ahead:
“The so-called ‘Department of Government Efficiency,’” or DOGE, led by Musk and his cronies, is working its way through the federal government like malware.”
“A big part of Trump's agenda here is to try to terrorize federal workers, the p…
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