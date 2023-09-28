Looking Ahead: The Supreme Court
Also, chickens
Sometimes, no matter how busy you are, you have to stop and do something nice for your friends.
On a nice hot day, the chickens love a good dust bath, and I think they especially like one that’s strewn with herbs and flowers. Ruth and Pickles seemed really delighted by this—a snack and a bath!
The same is true here. I’ve taken some time this week go down …
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