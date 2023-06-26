The Week Ahead
June 25, 2023
There is an awful lot going on this week. It’ll be hard to keep track of it all, but that’s what we’re going to try and do here.
The Supreme Court
The Supreme Court’s term comes to a close—or close to it—this week. We will get decisions in the remaining cases on Tuesday and probably on Thursday and Friday as well, although there’s a possibility that the C…
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