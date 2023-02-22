Can a state criminal case get transferred to federal court?
Today we’re going to law school. Because we’re going to need this in the next couple of weeks! The topic is 28 U.S.C. (United States Code) sections 1442 and 1455, which set forth a procedure for moving a criminal indictment brought in state court to federal court “for good cause shown.” This is referred to as “removal,” and although it is attempted with…
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