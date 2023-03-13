The Week Ahead
March 12, 2023
This week, I’m off on spring break. My husband and I are taking a long-awaited trip to Sweden. We were supposed to go in 2020, but our flight was scheduled for 10 days after the world shut down for Covid. Needless to say, we didn’t make it. We’re here now, just arrived. So far, it’s beautiful and the people are lovely. So is the food.
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