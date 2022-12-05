The Week Ahead
December 4, 2022
Last week we focused on the Supreme Court in the week ahead, and then a whole lot of other things happened. But we’re back for another week ahead focused on the Court because this week, on Wednesday, December 7, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in Moore v. Harper. The case brings something called the “independent state legislature theory” befor…
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