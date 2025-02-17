The Week Ahead
February 16, 2025
Who you vote for is a political choice. Whether a fully eligible citizen can vote isn’t about politics, it’s about your fundamental rights as an American. For decades now, the Republican party’s trajectory has involved making it more difficult for eligible people to vote—people they suspect won’t be voting for them—using a variety of methods, like makin…
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