The Week Ahead
November 10, 2024
This is a tough one to write.
My top-line thought for the week ahead: Don’t give up!
If you want to plan a protest, plan it. If you want to knit in public at a lecture, do it. Don’t let anyone else make the rules for you. You get to set your own vision for what it means to be persistently pro-democracy as we prepare to face what’s ahead.
For me, it means …
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