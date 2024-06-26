Let's Read Project 2025 Together
“Project 2025 will not be ‘stopped,’” Kevin Roberts, the President of the Heritage Foundation said. Of the Democrats fighting Project 2025, he said they are “more than welcome to try. We will not give up and we will win.” The context was the launch of a task force by House Democrats, designed to push back against the Republican agenda.
Congressman Jared …
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